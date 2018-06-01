Taiwan TDCC releases 2017 CSR report and plans for new e-passbook

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation (TDCC) announced the publication of its 2017 CSR report Monday, June 11.

The report issued by TDCC confirms that the company is in compliance with international CSR standards and is also the first of its kind issued by the country's securities/futures institutions.

Outside its main business focus, TDCC has been dedicated to activities aimed at reducing domestic poverty, hunger, inequality, and environmental pollution, while also working to increase the quality of education in remote villages and youth employment numbers.

Their achievements noted in the report include: going paperless by launching a string of e-services, offering finance education programs for disadvantaged college students every school year since 2015, sponsoring sports education and events in remote rural areas, and improving financial literacy among school kids.

In a press event on June 11, Chairman & CEO of TDCC Sherman Lin (林修全) reported that the company's operational income rose to NT$4.5 billion with an after-tax profit of NT$2 billion for 2017. Cross-border depository business increased fourfold to NT$3.2 trillion from August 2015 to August 2017.

Lin said the company is in good shape, and that it is in compliance with United Nation's standards in business practice, and corporate sustainability. Such standards ensure that companies conduct business in a way that is ethical, and which minimizes any negative impact on society or the environment.

Lin also made an early announcement for an upgraded version e-passbook slated to launch in August, which will adopt the latest cloud computing technology. The upgraded 2.0 version will add new features like an asset portfolio overview, alongside a user-friendly and interactive interface.