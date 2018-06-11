  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/11 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 42 19 .689
Boston 44 22 .667 ½
Toronto 30 35 .462 14
Tampa Bay 29 35 .453 14½
Baltimore 19 45 .297 24½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 34 29 .540
Detroit 31 36 .463 5
Minnesota 28 34 .452
Chicago 22 41 .349 12
Kansas City 22 44 .333 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 41 24 .631
Houston 42 25 .627
Los Angeles 37 29 .561
Oakland 34 32 .515
Texas 27 41 .397 15½

___

Saturday's Games

Toronto 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, Minnesota 1

Boston 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 2, Oakland 0

Detroit 4, Cleveland 2, 12 innings

Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 3

Houston 4, Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 2

Toronto 13, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 9, Detroit 2

Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 4

Minnesota 7, L.A. Angels 5

Houston 8, Texas 7

Oakland 3, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Mets 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Monday's Games

Boston (Wright 2-0) at Baltimore (Bundy 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-4) at Seattle (LeBlanc 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston (Rodriguez 7-1) at Baltimore (Hess 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Roark 3-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-3) at Detroit (Hardy 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Garcia 2-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-7), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Romano 3-7) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-6), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 7-3) at Oakland (Mengden 6-5), 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

Texas (Colon 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.