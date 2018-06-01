Filipinos celebrate Philippines Independence Day in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In celebration of the Philippines Independence Day, June 12, over 3,000 people gathered in New Taipei City Sunday, June 10.

The event, titled "Just Love Araw-Araw in Taiwan" was held on Sunday to commemorate the 120th anniversary of Philippine Independence. The day's event also honored Migrant Worker's Day, and the 3rd FILCOM Friendship Fun Run.

The festivities ran from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the New Taipei City Metropolitan Park (Xingfu Shuiyang Park) in New Taipei City's Sanchong District.



(Image from New Taipei City website)

Fun Run contestants began the race at 8:30 a.m. Participants joined in either the 3 km (1.9 mi) course or the 5 km course.



(Image from New Taipei City website)

Filipina actress Bela Padilla and Filipina comedian Negi gave engaging, lively performances. Filipino dance troupes and musical acts also took the stage.

Padilla, who most recently filmed "Meet Me in St. Gallen," danced and sang, while Negi, who is famous for being a sidekick to the "Unkabogable" (Undefeated) Star Vice Ganda, had the audience laughing with stand-up comedy.



(Image from TFC Taiwan)

Of the 100,000 migrant workers that live in New Taipei City, 13,000 are Filipino.

Chairman and Resident Representative of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office, Angelito T. Banayo, said that he has done his best to take care of, and represent Filipinos since he has lived in Taiwan, and he noted that Filipino migrant workers are a vital part of Taiwan's society, according to UDN.