Fishing party rescued from the ocean near Yehliu Geopark in New Taipei City

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— A group of four men had to be rescued by police and fire department officials on the morning of June 11, when they went out fishing near Yehliu Geopark in Wanli District of New Taipei City.

The first man was rescued at 9:00 a.m by police after he fell into the water. A short while later, after 11:00 a.m., a large wave tossed two other members of the fishing party into the ocean, which is when Fire Department officials were called to the scene.

During the second rescue of the morning, one of the two men tossed into the ocean had lost his vital signs, and was ruched to a nearby hospital by paramedics.

According to Central News Agency (CNA), the police said that four male colleagues met early in the morning to go fishing near the Yehliu Geopark, in Wanli District of New Taipei City.

At about 9:00 a.m. in the morning, the police received notification that a 50-year-old Mr. Lin (林) had fallen into the sea. Fortunately, he was rescued with no serious problems or injuries.

Unexpectedly, the neabry fire station received a call at 11:42 a.m., after 45-year-old Mr. Huang Nan (黃) and 60-year-old Mr. Zhang (張) were thrown into the sea by a large wave. The Fire Bureau immediately dispatched several squadrons to rescue the men.

A total of 12 vehicles and 33 people responded to the rescue call at Yehliu Geopark. The men had been rescue by 12:20 p.m.

Mr. Huang appeared to be breathing normally and refused to be sent to a hospital however, Mr. Zhang was not breathing and had no signs of a heart beat, and was rushed to the National Taiwan University Hospital- Jinshan Branch for emergency treatment.

The New Taipei City Fire Department reminds the public to wear life jackets when fishing and follow proper safety precautions. They also advise the public to avoid fishing in dangerous locations, and pay attention to weather conditions so as to not be swept away by the waves.