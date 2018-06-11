Army buys fruit above market price to support Taiwanese farmers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Eighth Army Corps bought over 2 tons of fruit from local farmers at above market price, in a bid to support local fruit growers today, reported CNA.

The Eighth Army bought bananas, papaya and pineapple using some of the money it was allocated as part of the Han Kuang military drills.

NT$80,000 (US$2,684) of fruit was bought a fruit distribution centre Qishan District (旗山), Kaohsiung City (高雄市).

Fruit prices are irregularly low, causing local growers great stress.

Despite the wholesale price of bananas being around NT$7-8 (US$0.23-27) per kilogram, the army bought them for $NT20.



8th Army Corps taking delivery of the fruit (CNA)

Meinong District (美濃區) farmer's cooperative head, Hsieh Chich-chiang (謝志強) gave a heartfelt thank you to the army for buying the goods at reasonable price.

The Eighth Army Corps, based in Southern Taiwan, is situated in a fruit-growing area and wanted to support their community.