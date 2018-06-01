Thai boxing competition in Taoyuan, Taiwan draws large crowds

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Dozens of athletes competed in a Muay Thai Competition Sunday, June 10 in Taoyuan's Chung-li Park Plaza.

Of the 40 athletes participating, 20 were from Thailand, including four women.

The event was well attended by migrant workers and locals alike. Over 110,000 migrant workers live in Taoyuan, including 20,000 Thai migrant workers.



(Image from Taoyuan City Government)

The final match was fought between Thailand's Klaharn Sathaporn and Taiwan's Ran Lee.



(Event poster from Ran Lee's Facebook page)

In 2017 the Taoyuan City Government enacted the "Southeast Asian workers budgeting plan" (東南亞移工參與式預算計劃) which gave migrant workers the opportunity to cast votes for government sponsored events that they would most like to attend. Over 14,000 people participated in the vote. Thai boxing came in first place, a volleyball and basketball championship in second, and an indoor soccer competition in third.



(Image from Taoyuan City Government)

Taoyuan mayor Chen Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) announced during opening remarks on Sunday that the city government is also preparing to offer free health checks for migrant workers, along with a Southeast Asian film festival, and various cultural exchange activities, including a talent show, and an Eid al-Fitr celebration on June 16, according to LTN.



(Image from Taoyuan City Government)

The Department of Labor Bureau Chief Wang An-pang (王安邦) further remarked that the Taoyuan New Immigrants Culture Center (桃園市新住民文化會館) will open in front of the Taoyuan train station, at the former site of the Taoyuan Police Station, this July.



(Image from Taoyuan City Government)