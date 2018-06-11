Air Force leads clean-up of beach in Penghu County, Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Air Force Service Squadron of Magong Air Base (馬公基地) lead a party of volunteers to clean Peiliao beach (北寮海灘) in Huxi Township (湖西), Penghu County (澎湖縣) in a demonstration of public service yesterday.

The beach clean-up was in celebration of the Service Squadron's 18th anniversary and was successful in restoring the beach to its natural beauty, reported CNA.

The Magong Air Base Duty Squadron, military police, weather centre and 3rd Combat Squadron all participated in the event.

Driftwood, debris, garbage and stray plastic was collected from both the beach and nearby waters in great quantity.



Service members pose with their trash haul (CNA)

Magong Air Base head Yu Tien-ming (游添銘) lead 100 participants through hot and sunny weather.

Yu said the event was a means to help military service members forge a wide variety of memories, and to make a contribution to the community.