Video shows Vietnamese protesting Chinese-owned free trade zones

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A video submitted to Taiwan news shows of hundreds of Vietnamese on Sunday (June 10) protesting the possible involvement of Chinese companies in new special economic zones which would have 99 year leases.

Before being broken up by Vietnamese authorities, numerous protests broke out from Hanoi down to Ho Chi Minh City yesterday oppose a draft law currently being considered in the National Assembly which would put up parcels of land that could be leased by foreign investors for up to 99 years in new special economic zones. Protestors fear that the primary recipient of these nearly century-long leases would be Chinese corporations.

Expressing their primary concern that China would dominate these zones, much like it has in neighboring Cambodia, over a dozen protestors carried in Hanoi signs which read "No leasing land to China even for one day,”reported Reuters. Meanwhile, in a video submitted to Taiwan News, hundreds of Vietnamese can be seen on Ho Chi Minh City's Bui Vien Street carrying banners on scooters which read "No Special Economic Zones for China," and can be heard shouting "China get out!" in unison.

The protestors in Hanoi were dispersed by police, according to activists on social media, while video has surfaced on Facebook of the protestors in Ho Chi Minh City being roughed up and dragged away by police.

The three areas where the special administrative and economic units would be built include Van Don in Quang Ninh province, Bac Van Phong in Khanh Hoa province and Phu Quoc in Kien Giang province, according to a government announcement.

In response to the public outcry, the government on Saturday announced that it would delay the National Assembly's vote on the bill to allow for more time for research on the draft law. In addition, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said to local media that the proposed 99 year lease within the zones would be shortened, but he did not specify what the new length for leases would be.