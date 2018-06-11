Hyatt Announces Plans for Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, Will Mark the Andaz Brand’s Entry into the Middle East

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that Hyatt Capital Gate Abu Dhabi will rebrand to Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, turning the iconic ‘Leaning Tower of Abu Dhabi’ into the first Andaz branded hotel in the Middle East. The hotel is owned by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) and is expected to be rebranded in late 2018.

The word andaz means “personal style” in Hindi, and the Andaz brand is aimed at those well-traveled, guests who search for inspiration and enriching experiences that expand their perspectives. Aligned with the brand’s ethos of bringing the local neighborhood to life, Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi will offer inspiring experiences, helping guests immerse themselves in their surroundings and make their stay feel like their own from the moment they begin their journey.

Centrally located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, the property is near numerous noteworthy cultural, creative and entertainment offerings including Zayed Sports City and The Louvre, with the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Mangrove National Park just a short drive away. The hotel will feature a permanent art collection and various examples of unique craftsmanship such as “Khatt” calligraphy art and local, traditional “Sadu” weaving.

“We are extremely excited to introduce the Andaz brand to the Middle East,” said Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, group chief executive of ADNEC. “As each Andaz hotel pays homage to its location, Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi will do so by incorporating local art, which will take guests on a journey into the UAE’s vibrant history and culture. A permanent art collection in the hotel will reflect the indigenous culture and evolution of UAE life, featuring the work of both Emirati and local artists.”

“The Andaz lifestyle brand is the ideal fit for Abu Dhabi, a city synonymous with art, culture and innovation – elements at the core of the Andaz brand,” said Stuart Deeson, general manager of the hotel and area vice president Abu Dhabi for Hyatt. “With this opening, we hope to significantly enhance the traveler experience in the capital by delivering guests luxury accommodations, unique local insights, and creative inspiration for which the brand is known.”

Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi will offer 189 five-star luxury guestrooms and suites, occupying the 18th to 33rd floors of the iconic Capital Gate building, marking the world’s furthest leaning hotel at an impressive 18 degree incline. Each room will offer panoramic views from floor-to-ceiling windows, its own unique art, and locally designed comforts such as the hotel’s bespoke Andaz Loungewear. The hotel is adjacent to Abu Dhabi’s National Exhibition Center and will feature a variety of restaurants and bars, an art gallery, a spa, as well as a rooftop swimming pool and fitness center.

