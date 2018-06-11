Available Now: Hello Kitty Facial Massager in Perfect Gold Pink Combination, with 6,000 'Beautifying' Vibrations Per Minute! MC BIKEN BEAUTY BAR(R)

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 11, 2018--MC BIKEN Inc. (location: Toshima-ku, Tokyo; Representative: Masumi Yamamuro) has combined Sanrio’s popular Hello Kitty character with its portable facial massager (the MC BIKEN 24K BEAUTY BAR(R)), which received considerable buzz for using pure gold. The resulting new product is now available for sale.

Boasting “a 24K gold-plated T-bar tip”, “6,000 ‘beautifying’ vibrations per minute”, and “a fully waterproof design”, the new product retains the excellent quality of its predecessor. It also features Hello Kitty’s distinctive rose-pink color on the massager, the anti-dust pouch and the packaging, adding to its appearance an appealing and lovable touch.

Product description:

Price: 19,000 yen (tax not included) Power: 1.5 V (1 AA battery) Vibration frequency: approximately 6,000 vibrations/minute Dimensions: Body=140mm (length)×16mm (diameter), T-bar head=35mm (length)×6mm (diameter) Weight: approximately 80g (including battery) Main materials used: brass, aluminum (T-bar head is specially plated in pure gold) Accessories: 1 AA battery, special anti-dust pouch, instruction manual Made in Japan

[About the BEAUTY BAR(R)]

The MC BIKEN 24K BEAUTY BAR(R) is the perfect electrical beauty device for facial care and hand care. It is completely waterproof and the tip is specially treated with pure gold. Its 6,000 vibrations per minute and energy-multiplying gold ions give the skin a comfortable stimulation to improve firmness and elasticity. The fully waterproof design means it can be used in the shower worry-free. Now, you can give your skin a treat while unwinding in the bath. The newly launched MC BIKEN 24K BEAUTY BAR (R) × Hello Kitty collaboration model is a must-have for Hello Kitty fans.

[Company details]

Company name: MC BIKEN Inc. Representative: Yasumi Yamamuro Address: 4-10-1 Nishi-sugamo, Toshima-ku, Tokyo Established: November 22, 2000 Website: https://beautybar.co.jp/en/

