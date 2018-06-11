Vietnam protesters clash with police over economic zones law

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnamese protesters have clashed with police over a proposed law on special economic zones they fear will be dominated by Chinese investors.

State media say police in the south central province of Binh Thuan on Sunday night used tear gas and water cannons but failed to prevent protesters from entering a government building they later vandalized.

A provincial government official said authorities dispersed the crowd shortly after midnight Sunday.

The law would set regulations for the special economic zones of Van Dong, Bac Van Phong and Phu Quoc. It was originally scheduled to be passed this week, but the government said over the weekend it would be delayed to allow more research.

Demonstrations also took place Sunday throughout the country including the capital, Hanoi, and in Ho Chi Minh City.