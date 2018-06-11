Truck drivers strike across China, shout ‘overthrow the CPC’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Mass protests have erupted across 9 provinces and municipalities in China as truck drivers voice their anger over high costs, decreasing wages and police harassment.

Some truck drivers shouted "overthrow the CPC", reports said.

The strike began on Thursday June 8 in Xiushui County (修水县), Jiangxi Province (江西省) and quickly spread to Shandong Province (山东省).

Truck drivers are angry about high gasoline prices, excessive highway tolls, changing government policies and police harassment.

The protesters demand lower gasoline prices, higher freight fees and a fair go from traffic police, who regularly harass and fine the truck drivers, reported Liberty Times.

Drivers also want better working conditions.



(Video from Radio Free Asia)



Reports suggest strikes are still underway in Anhui (安徽), Guizhou (貴州), Hubei (湖北), Jiangxi (江西), Shandong (山東) and Zhejiang (浙江) provinces.

Strikes are also underway in Chongqing (重慶) and Shanghai municipalities (上海), according to Voice of America.

Protestors are meeting on national highways and in parking lots.

China's roads are highly congested with strikes having the potential to cause significant delays and to interrupt supply chains.

Official Chinese media or government departments are yet to comment.



(Video from Guo Wengui's (郭文贵) YouTube channel)