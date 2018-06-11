  1. Home
  2. World

Truck drivers strike across China, shout ‘overthrow the CPC’

Truck drivers demand lower gas prices and no more police harassment

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/11 11:57

Truckers block road in protest (Screenshot from RFA YouTube video)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Mass protests have erupted across 9 provinces and municipalities in China as truck drivers voice their anger over high costs, decreasing wages and police harassment.

Some truck drivers shouted "overthrow the CPC", reports said.

The strike began on Thursday June 8 in Xiushui County (修水县), Jiangxi Province (江西省) and quickly spread to Shandong Province (山东省).

Truck drivers are angry about high gasoline prices, excessive highway tolls, changing government policies and police harassment.

The protesters demand lower gasoline prices, higher freight fees and a fair go from traffic police, who regularly harass and fine the truck drivers, reported Liberty Times.

Drivers also want better working conditions.


(Video from Radio Free Asia)

Reports suggest strikes are still underway in Anhui (安徽), Guizhou (貴州), Hubei (湖北), Jiangxi (江西), Shandong (山東) and Zhejiang (浙江) provinces.

Strikes are also underway in Chongqing (重慶) and Shanghai municipalities (上海), according to Voice of America.

Protestors are meeting on national highways and in parking lots.

China's roads are highly congested with strikes having the potential to cause significant delays and to interrupt supply chains.

Official Chinese media or government departments are yet to comment.


(Video from Guo Wengui's (郭文贵) YouTube channel)
China
protest
Truck driver
Unrest

RELATED ARTICLES

Peking University professor says China is ‘not going to become the dominant superpower of the 21st century’  
2018/06/10 14:34
Two Japanese airlines correct reference to Taiwan prompted by protest from Japanese activist
2018/06/09 14:59
Welfare of migrant workers in Taiwan should be of utmost concern
2018/06/09 09:23
US senators aim to 'bring the hammer down' on Chinese telecom company ZTE
2018/06/08 17:20
US INDO-PACOM officers may visit Taiwan in near future, says researcher
2018/06/08 14:31