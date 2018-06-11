South surveying war-split kin for planned Korean reunions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it is surveying South Koreans who would be willing to meet their war-separated relatives in North Korea for temporary reunions planned between the rivals as reconciliatory steps.

Seoul's Unification Ministry said Monday the surveys conducted through home visits, phone calls and letters will continue through Aug. 10.

South Korea lobbied hard for the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un planned Tuesday. Seoul says improved inter-Korean relations are important because Pyongyang wouldn't be willing to give up its nuclear weapons unless it feels its security has been assured.

The Koreas are planning to hold military talks on Thursday to reduce tension across their heavily armed border.