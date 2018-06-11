'Ant-Man' actor Paul Rudd lands in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Actor Paul Rudd, known for playing "Ant-Man" in the Marvel film by the same name, arrived in Taiwan early this morning to promote the sequel "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

Arriving at Taoyuan Taiwan International Airport dressed in slacks, a casual polo shirt and ball cap , Rudd greeted fans with "Hello" and "Hi" as he began his first trip to Taiwan, reported CNA.

Rudd will join co-star Evangeline Lilly, who arrived at 10 p.m. last night, in promoting the upcoming film in Taiwan. Taiwan was chosen to be the first stop of "Ant-Man's" promotional tour, with press conference planned a red carpet event for the two stars slated for June 13.



Rudd (center). (CNA image)

The first "Ant-Man" brought in NT$348 million (US$11.6 million) in Taiwan in 2015. It's sequel, "Ant-Man and the Wasp," will open in Taiwan July 4, two days before the American premiere date.

Trailer for the new film: