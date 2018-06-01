Evangeline Lilly arrives in Taiwan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The star of the forthcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp," Evangeline Lilly, arrived in Taiwan Sunday evening, June 10.

Lily's plane landed in Taiwan around 10 p.m. last night, according to CNA. This visit marks the first trip for the actor to Taiwan.



(CNA image)

The actress was reported to be in high spirits as she greeted fans and media at the airport despite the late hour. Fans taught Lilly how to say "hello" (你好) in Chinese at the airport and the actress practiced saying with the crowd, reported Apple Daily.

Taiwan was chosen to be the first stop of "Ant-Man's" promotional tour. The first "Ant-Man" brought in NT$348 million (US$11.6 million) in Taiwan in 2015. The "Ant-Man" sequel will open in Taiwan July 4, two days before the American premiere date.



(Screenshot from Evangeline Lilly's Facebook)

Actor Paul Rudd, who plays the main character Ant Man arrived in Taipei this morning. Rudd with join Lilly in attending a red carpet meet and greet at the National Theater and Concert Hall on June 13 at 6 p.m. While Marvel movies have racked up impressive box office totals in Taiwan as much as in the rest of the world, the films' stars have not been noted for visiting the island in the past, the Chinese-language United Daily News reported.



(Image from Disney)

Disney, which represents Marvel Studios in Taiwan, sent envelopes to local media in May labeled "Top Secret,”with the message “Hi, we’re on our way to Taiwan! See you all in June!” written so small that readers needed a magnifying glass, the United Daily News reported.