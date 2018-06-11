  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/11 09:24
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 7 1 .875
Atlanta 5 3 .625 2
Washington 5 4 .556
New York 3 4 .429
Chicago 3 5 .375 4
Indiana 0 8 .000 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 7 3 .700
Los Angeles 5 2 .714 ½
Seattle 6 3 .667 ½
Dallas 4 3 .571
Minnesota 3 6 .333
Las Vegas 1 7 .125 5

___

Saturday's Games

Connecticut 89, Minnesota 75

Sunday's Games

New York 78, Indiana 75

Los Angeles 77, Chicago 59

Phoenix 72, Las Vegas 66

Atlanta 67, Seattle 64

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<