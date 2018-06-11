BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Washington
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|New York
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Chicago
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Indiana
|0
|8
|.000
|7
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Seattle
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Dallas
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Minnesota
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|Las Vegas
|1
|7
|.125
|5
___
|Saturday's Games
Connecticut 89, Minnesota 75
|Sunday's Games
New York 78, Indiana 75
Los Angeles 77, Chicago 59
Phoenix 72, Las Vegas 66
Atlanta at Seattle, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<