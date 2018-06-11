Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|020
|103
|030—9
|14
|1
|Detroit
|001
|001
|000—2
|5
|3
Kluber, Tomlin (9) and R.Perez, Gomes; Lewicki, VerHagen (6), Reininger (8), Farmer (9) and Hicks. W_Kluber 10-2. L_Lewicki 0-2. HRs_Cleveland, Gomes (8). Detroit, Martin (9).
___
|Seattle
|010
|002
|200—5
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|001
|200
|010—4
|9
|0
Paxton, Pazos (8), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Eovaldi, Roe (6), Alvarado (7), Romo (8), Stanek (9) and Ramos. W_Paxton 6-1. L_Alvarado 0-3. Sv_Diaz (23). HRs_Seattle, Cruz (13), Seager (12), Zunino (10). Tampa Bay, Cron (15).
___
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|200—
|3
|7
|0
|Toronto
|021
|640
|00x—13
|19
|0
Cobb, Araujo (4), Wright Jr. (5), O'Day (8) and Sisco; Estrada, Biagini (7), Mayza (8) and Martin, Maile. W_Estrada 3-6. L_Cobb 2-8. HRs_Baltimore, Schoop (6), Mancini (8). Toronto, Hernandez (10), Granderson (6), Pillar (7), Morales (5).
___
|Chicago
|101
|001
|002—5
|8
|1
|Boston
|010
|000
|100—2
|7
|2
Lopez, N.Jones (7), Fry (7), Soria (9) and Narvaez; Porcello, Hembree (7), Workman (8), M.Barnes (9) and Leon. W_Lopez 2-4. L_Porcello 8-3. Sv_Soria (8).
___
|Los Angeles
|100
|200
|002—5
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|200
|032
|00x—7
|10
|0
Tropeano, Bedrosian (5), Johnson (6), Drake (7), Paredes (8) and Maldonado; Romero, Rogers (6), Reed (7), Duke (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Romero 3-2. L_Tropeano 3-4. HRs_Minnesota, Cave (2), Morrison (7).
___
|Houston
|240
|000
|101—8
|12
|1
|Texas
|022
|020
|010—7
|16
|1
Keuchel, Sipp (5), Giles (6), Harris (8), Rondon (9) and Stassi; Moore, Chavez (4), Diekman (8), Kela (9) and C.Perez. W_Harris 2-3. L_Kela 3-3. Sv_Rondon (3). HRs_Houston, Springer (14), Gurriel (2).
___
|Kansas City
|002
|000
|000—2
|7
|1
|Oakland
|020
|000
|01x—3
|7
|2
Keller, Barlow (6), Hill (7), Adam (8) and Butera; Manaea, Treinen (8) and Lucroy. W_Treinen 3-1. L_Adam 0-1. HRs_Kansas City, Perez (11). Oakland, Chapman (10).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|010
|002
|000—3
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|100—1
|2
|0
Richard, Yates (8), Hand (9) and Lopez; Urena, E.Hernandez (7), Guerrero (8) and Realmuto. W_Richard 5-6. L_Urena 1-8. Sv_Hand (19). HRs_San Diego, Hosmer (8).
___
|St. Louis
|002
|001
|000—3
|11
|0
|Cincinnati
|001
|400
|10x—6
|5
|1
C.Martinez, Mayers (4), Cecil (6), Brebbia (8) and Molina; DeSclafani, Garrett (6), Lorenzen (7), Hughes (8) and Barnhart. W_DeSclafani 1-1. L_C.Martinez 3-3. Sv_Hughes (4).
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|020
|010—3
|8
|2
|Philadelphia
|100
|030
|00x—4
|4
|0
Woodruff, Jennings (5), J.Barnes (7), Jeffress (8) and Pina; Eflin, Dominguez (7), Garcia (9), Hunter (9) and Knapp. W_Eflin 3-2. L_Jennings 3-2. Sv_Hunter (1).
___
|Pittsburgh
|100
|005
|010—7
|9
|2
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|0
Nova, E.Santana (6), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and E.Diaz; Hendricks, Duensing (6), Farrell (6), Mazzoni (8) and Gimenez. W_Nova 3-5. L_Hendricks 4-6. HRs_Pittsburgh, Harrison (3).
___
|Arizona
|010
|003
|310—8
|10
|0
|Colorado
|000
|002
|001—3
|8
|0
Godley, Bracho (6), Hirano (7), McFarland (8), Bradley (9) and Murphy; Freeland, Vasto (7), Rusin (7), Howard (9) and Iannetta. W_Godley 6-5. L_Freeland 6-6. HRs_Arizona, Marte (4).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|200
|000—2
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|003
|012
|10x—7
|10
|0
Newcomb, Moylan (6), S.Freeman (6), Gohara (7) and Flowers; Stripling, Goeddel (7), Liberatore (9) and A.Barnes. W_Stripling 5-1. L_Newcomb 7-2. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (15), Freeman (12). Los Angeles, Hernandez (8), Forsythe (2), Muncy (12).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|200
|000—2
|5
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Holland, Melancon (6), S.Dyson (7), Watson (8), Strickland (9) and Posey; Scherzer, Grace (8), Kelley (8), Gott (9) and Severino. W_Holland 4-6. L_Scherzer 10-2. Sv_Strickland (13). HRs_San Francisco, Crawford (8).