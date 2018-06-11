  1. Home
Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/11 07:15
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 020 103 030—9 14 1
Detroit 001 001 000—2 5 3

Kluber, Tomlin (9) and R.Perez, Gomes; Lewicki, VerHagen (6), Reininger (8), Farmer (9) and Hicks. W_Kluber 10-2. L_Lewicki 0-2. HRs_Cleveland, Gomes (8). Detroit, Martin (9).

___

Seattle 010 002 200—5 6 0
Tampa Bay 001 200 010—4 9 0

Paxton, Pazos (8), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Eovaldi, Roe (6), Alvarado (7), Romo (8), Stanek (9) and Ramos. W_Paxton 6-1. L_Alvarado 0-3. Sv_Diaz (23). HRs_Seattle, Cruz (13), Seager (12), Zunino (10). Tampa Bay, Cron (15).

___

Baltimore 010 000 200— 3 7 0
Toronto 021 640 00x—13 19 0

Cobb, Araujo (4), Wright Jr. (5), O'Day (8) and Sisco; Estrada, Biagini (7), Mayza (8) and Martin, Maile. W_Estrada 3-6. L_Cobb 2-8. HRs_Baltimore, Schoop (6), Mancini (8). Toronto, Hernandez (10), Granderson (6), Pillar (7), Morales (5).

___

Chicago 101 001 002—5 8 1
Boston 010 000 100—2 7 2

Lopez, N.Jones (7), Fry (7), Soria (9) and Narvaez; Porcello, Hembree (7), Workman (8), M.Barnes (9) and Leon. W_Lopez 2-4. L_Porcello 8-3. Sv_Soria (8).

___

Los Angeles 100 200 002—5 8 0
Minnesota 200 032 00x—7 10 0

Tropeano, Bedrosian (5), Johnson (6), Drake (7), Paredes (8) and Maldonado; Romero, Rogers (6), Reed (7), Duke (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Romero 3-2. L_Tropeano 3-4. HRs_Minnesota, Cave (2), Morrison (7).

___

Houston 240 000 101—8 12 1
Texas 022 020 010—7 16 1

Keuchel, Sipp (5), Giles (6), Harris (8), Rondon (9) and Stassi; Moore, Chavez (4), Diekman (8), Kela (9) and C.Perez. W_Harris 2-3. L_Kela 3-3. Sv_Rondon (3). HRs_Houston, Springer (14), Gurriel (2).

___

Kansas City 002 000 000—2 7 1
Oakland 020 000 01x—3 7 2

Keller, Barlow (6), Hill (7), Adam (8) and Butera; Manaea, Treinen (8) and Lucroy. W_Treinen 3-1. L_Adam 0-1. HRs_Kansas City, Perez (11). Oakland, Chapman (10).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Diego 010 002 000—3 8 0
Miami 000 000 100—1 2 0

Richard, Yates (8), Hand (9) and Lopez; Urena, E.Hernandez (7), Guerrero (8) and Realmuto. W_Richard 5-6. L_Urena 1-8. Sv_Hand (19). HRs_San Diego, Hosmer (8).

___

St. Louis 002 001 000—3 11 0
Cincinnati 001 400 10x—6 5 1

C.Martinez, Mayers (4), Cecil (6), Brebbia (8) and Molina; DeSclafani, Garrett (6), Lorenzen (7), Hughes (8) and Barnhart. W_DeSclafani 1-1. L_C.Martinez 3-3. Sv_Hughes (4).

___

Milwaukee 000 020 010—3 8 2
Philadelphia 100 030 00x—4 4 0

Woodruff, Jennings (5), J.Barnes (7), Jeffress (8) and Pina; Eflin, Dominguez (7), Garcia (9), Hunter (9) and Knapp. W_Eflin 3-2. L_Jennings 3-2. Sv_Hunter (1).

___

Pittsburgh 100 005 010—7 9 2
Chicago 000 001 000—1 4 0

Nova, E.Santana (6), Crick (8), Vazquez (9) and E.Diaz; Hendricks, Duensing (6), Farrell (6), Mazzoni (8) and Gimenez. W_Nova 3-5. L_Hendricks 4-6. HRs_Pittsburgh, Harrison (3).

___

Arizona 010 003 310—8 10 0
Colorado 000 002 001—3 8 0

Godley, Bracho (6), Hirano (7), McFarland (8), Bradley (9) and Murphy; Freeland, Vasto (7), Rusin (7), Howard (9) and Iannetta. W_Godley 6-5. L_Freeland 6-6. HRs_Arizona, Marte (4).

___

Atlanta 000 200 000—2 7 0
Los Angeles 003 012 10x—7 10 0

Newcomb, Moylan (6), S.Freeman (6), Gohara (7) and Flowers; Stripling, Goeddel (7), Liberatore (9) and A.Barnes. W_Stripling 5-1. L_Newcomb 7-2. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (15), Freeman (12). Los Angeles, Hernandez (8), Forsythe (2), Muncy (12).

___

San Francisco 000 200 000—2 5 0
Washington 000 000 000—0 3 0

Holland, Melancon (6), S.Dyson (7), Watson (8), Strickland (9) and Posey; Scherzer, Grace (8), Kelley (8), Gott (9) and Severino. W_Holland 4-6. L_Scherzer 10-2. Sv_Strickland (13). HRs_San Francisco, Crawford (8).