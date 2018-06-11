Curtis Cup Results

|At Quaker Ridge Golf Club
|Scarsdale, New York
|Yardage: 6,235; Par: 70
|UNITED STATES 17, BRITAIN & IRELAND 3
|Friday
|Four-Ball
|United States 2, Britain & Ireland 1
Olivia Mehaffey and Sophie Lamb, Britain & Ireland, vs. Jennifer Kupcho and Lucy Li, United States, halved.
Lilia Vu and Kristen Gillman, United States, def. Alice Hewson and Lily May Humphreys, Britain & Ireland, 4 and 3.
Paula Grant and Shannon McWilliam, Britain & Ireland, vs. Lauren Stephenson and Sophia Schubert, United States, halved.
|Foursomes
|United States 2, Britain & Ireland 1
Olivia Mehaffey and Sophie Lamb, Britain & Ireland, def. Mariel Galdiano and Andrea Lee, United States, 3 and 2.
Jennifer Kupcho and Lilia Vu, United States, def. Alice Hewson and India Clyburn, Britain & Ireland, 2 up.
Lauren Stephenson and Kristen Gillman, United States, def. Paula Grant and Lily May Humphreys, Britain & Ireland, 4 and 2.
|Saturday
|Four-Ball
|United States 3, Britain & Ireland 0
Jennifer Kupcho and Kristen Gillman, United States, def. Olivia Mehaffey and Sophie Lamb, Britain & Ireland, 3 and 2.
Mariel Galdiano and Lilia Vu, United States, def. Alice Hewson and Annabell Fuller, Britain & Ireland, 2 and 1.
Lucy Li and Andrea Lee, United States, def. Lily May Humphreys and Shannon McWilliam, Britain, 3 and 2.
|Foursomes
|United States 2, Britain & Ireland 1
Olivia Mehaffey and Sophie Lamb, Britain & Ireland, def. Jennifer Kupcho and Lilia Vu, United States, 2 and 1.
Kristen Gillman and Lauren Stephenson, United States, def. Annabell Fuller and India Clyburn, Britain & Ireland, 6 and 5.
Lucy Li and Sophia Schubert, United States, def. Paula Grant and Shannon McWilliam, Britain & Ireland, 7 and 5.
|Sunday
|Singles
|United States 8, Britain & Ireland 0
Sophia Schubert, United States, def. Olivia Mehaffey, Britain & Ireland, 2 and 1.
Lilia Vu, United States, def. Sophie Lamb, Britain & Ireland, 2 up.
Jennifer Kupcho, United States, def. Lily May Humphreys, Britain & Ireland, 2 and 1.
Andrea Lee, United States, def. Alice Hewson, Britain & Ireland, 2 and 1
Lauren Stephenson, United States, def. Shannon McWilliam, Britain & Ireland, 2 and 1.
Kristen Gillman, United States, def. Annabell Fuller, Britain & Ireland, 5 and 4.
Lucy Li, United States, def. India Clyburn, Britain & Ireland, 5 and 4.
Mariel Galdiano, United States, def. Paula Grant, Britain & Ireland, 1 up.