BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/06/11 06:03
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
FFreeman Atl 64 246 40 84 .341
Gennett Cin 64 241 33 82 .340
Kemp LAD 62 200 29 68 .340
Markakis Atl 64 256 41 84 .328
BCrawford SF 62 218 27 71 .326
Martinez StL 60 222 29 71 .320
Dickerson Pit 59 229 31 73 .319
Arenado Col 59 223 39 71 .318
Almora ChC 57 180 35 57 .317
Votto Cin 65 232 33 72 .310
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 19; Villanueva, San Diego, 15; Albies, Atlanta, 14; Story, Colorado, 14; TShaw, Milwaukee, 14; JBaez, Chicago, 14; MAdams, Washington, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 13; 5 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

Suarez, Cincinnati, 48; Story, Colorado, 47; Gennett, Cincinnati, 47; JBaez, Chicago, 46; Rizzo, Chicago, 45; FFreeman, Atlanta, 44; Harper, Washington, 43; Markakis, Atlanta, 43; Kemp, Los Angeles, 40; Martinez, St. Louis, 40.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 10-1; Wacha, St. Louis, 8-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 7-1; Newcomb, Atlanta, 7-1; Lester, Chicago, 7-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 7-2; Stratton, San Francisco, 7-3; Corbin, Arizona, 6-2; GGonzalez, Washington, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-4.