Leaders from Lenovo and Panel Focused on China’s Startup Economy Complete CES Asia 2018 Keynote Lineup

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 10, 2018--The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced that leaders from Lenovo, as well as a panel focused on China’s powerful startup economy featuring executives from Baidu Capital, Horizon Robotics, TouchPal and Volcanics Venture, will round out an impressive keynote lineup at the upcoming CES Asia ® 2018. Lenovo executives, Mr. Ablikim Ablimit, vice president for Strategy and Business Development China Geo, and Dr. Chang Cheng, vice president Lenovo Group, head of Lenovo China Mobile Business Unit will discuss the future of connectivity during their address. During the Startup Economy keynote panel, tech executives will examine the bright future of Chinese entrepreneurship and innovation.

“The CES Asia 2018 keynote program will feature leaders and innovators that are breaking barriers, improving lives and changing the world through tech innovation,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “We welcome Lenovo’s Mr. Ablikim Ablimit and Dr. Chang Cheng to the CES Asia stage to share their vision for the future of mobility and the connected consumer. We are eager to hear from some of China’s top tech entrepreneurs and investors as they discuss China’s vibrant startup economy. ”

Lenovo will take the CES Asia keynote stage at 1:30 PM, Thursday, June 14 in the Kerry Hotel, Shanghai Ballroom 2-3. Ablimit will focus on the strategic vision of “Smart Lenovo, Serve China” and the four major business layouts of corporate transformation, sharing how Lenovo is conducting intelligent IoT business through in-house research, empowerment and intelligent choice. Chang will present on smart phone application technology breakthroughs, and how AI, blockchain and other new technology trends drive the smart phone industry into the next era.

Mr. Ablikim Ablimit joined Lenovo in December of 2017 as Vice President of Strategy and Business Development in China Geo after an impressive career with LE Holding where he took multiple leadership positions including Vice President of Strategy Planning and Management of LE Holding, and Acting President of LE Mobile. Ablimit began his career as Executive Director of Roland Berger, one of the largest corporate management consulting companies in the world, where he was in charge of business development and project management for the internet, consumer and aviation industries.

Dr. Chang Cheng joined the Lenovo team in 2000 as part of the reach and development team. Since then Chang has served in many leadership positions including research and development director, vice president of Lenovo Group and general manager of mobile end-to-end software platform. Chang has been instrumental in many Lenovo successes such as Lenovomm, SHAREit, Lenovo Yoga, Lenovo K900, Lenovo S5 and the new national flagship handset, the Lenovo Z5.

The CES Asia keynote panel, China’s Powerful Startup Economy, will take place at 4 PM, Thursday, June 14 and will be moderated by Dr. Lu Gang, founder, TechNode. Featuring panelists including Jenny Wu, founder and managing partner, Baidu Capital; Annie Tao, co-founder, VP Operations, Horizon Robotics, Suyang Zhang, founding partner, Volcanics Venture and Michael Wong, co-founder and CEO of TouchPal. The panelists will discuss the reasons why China has become one of the world’s most tech savvy countries with perspectives from some of China’s leading tech entrepreneurs and investors.

Lenovo’s Ablikim Ablimit and Chang Cheng, and the executives from the Startup keynote session join other confirmed CES Asia keynote speakers, including Hisense chairman Zhou Houjian; Huawei’s president, Handset Product Line, Mr. Kevin Ho; Alibaba A.I. Labs’ general manager Ms. Miffy Chen and BYTON co-founders Dr. Carsten Breitfeld and Dr. Daniel Kirchert. All CES Asia keynotes will be located in the Kerry Hotel, Shanghai Ballroom 2-3.

CES Asia 2018 will showcase technology spanning 20 product categories, featuring innovation that will improve lives around the world. It is expected to draw more than 40,000 in attendance, including more than 1,200 members of the global media. A curated show for global brands and cutting edge startups, some 500 companies with the latest in AI, augmented and virtual reality, audio/video, connectivity, digital health, vehicle tech and more will exhibit on the show floor. View the entire CES Asia exhibitor directory here.

Owned and produced by International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and co-produced by Shanghai Intex, CES Asia 2018 will run from June 13-15, in Shanghai, China. The premier event for the consumer technology industry in Asia, CES Asia showcases major brands and innovative companies across several vertical markets in the Asian marketplace.

