2018/06/11 05:37
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359
Altuve Hou 66 268 38 91 .340
Segura Sea 62 261 49 88 .337
Simmons LAA 59 215 32 71 .330
Castellanos Det 64 262 32 84 .321
Brantley Cle 53 216 33 69 .319
MDuffy TB 49 195 13 62 .318
JMartinez Bos 62 237 42 75 .316
Rosario Min 62 246 41 77 .313
MMachado Bal 64 247 32 77 .312
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 21; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 19; Judge, New York, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Gallo, Texas, 17; KDavis, Oakland, 17; Betts, Boston, 17; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 16; 3 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 54; MMachado, Baltimore, 50; Haniger, Seattle, 47; KDavis, Oakland, 46; Judge, New York, 45; Benintendi, Boston, 44; Rosario, Minnesota, 43; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 43; 3 tied at 42.

Pitching

Kluber, Cleveland, 10-2; Severino, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Happ, Toronto, 8-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Porcello, Boston, 8-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 7-1; Morton, Houston, 7-1; GCole, Houston, 7-1; Tanaka, New York, 7-2.