Scotland-England ODI Scoreboard

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland beat England by six runs on Sunday in their one-off ODI at Grange Cricket Club:
|Scotland
Matthew Cross c Billings b Plunkett 48
Kyle Coetzer c Billings b Rashid 58
Calum MacLeod not out 140
Richie Berrington c Root b Plunkett 39
George Munsey c Wood b Rashid 55
Dylan Budge b Wood 11
Michael Leask not out 10
Extras: (5lb, 5w) 10
TOTAL: (for 5 wickets) 371
Overs: 50.
Fall of wickets: 1-103, 2-107, 3-200, 4-307, 5-360.
Did not bat: Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Chris Sole.
Bowling: Mark Wood 10-0-71-1, David Willey 10-0-72-0, Adil Rashid 10-0-72-2, Liam Plunkett 10-0-85-2, Moeen Ali 10-0-66-0.
|England
Jason Roy c&b Watt 34
Jonny Bairstow c Munsey b Berrington 105
Alex Hales c Evans b Berrington 52
Joe Root run out (Watt) 29
Eoin Morgan c Coetzer b Evans 20
Sam Billings c Coetzer b Watt 12
Moeen Ali c Munsey b Watt 46
David Willey c Cross b Evans 7
Liam Plunkett not out 47
Adil Rashid run out (MacLeod/Leask) 5
Mark Wood lbw b Sharif 1
Extras: (7w) 7
TOTAL: (all out) 365
Overs: 48.5.
Fall of wickets: 1-129, 2-165, 3-220, 4-245, 5-245, 6-263, 7-276, 8-347, 9-362, 10-365.
Bowling: Safyaan Sharif 9.5-0-71-1, Chris Sole 8-0-72-0, Mark Watt 10-0-55-3, Michael Leask 4-0-50-0, Alasdair Evans 8-1-50-2, Richie Berrington 9-0-67-2.
Toss: England.
Umpires: Allan Haggo, Scotland, and Marais Erasmus, South Africa.
TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka.
Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.