Scotland-England ODI Scoreboard

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland beat England by six runs on Sunday in their one-off ODI at Grange Cricket Club:

Scotland

Matthew Cross c Billings b Plunkett 48

Kyle Coetzer c Billings b Rashid 58

Calum MacLeod not out 140

Richie Berrington c Root b Plunkett 39

George Munsey c Wood b Rashid 55

Dylan Budge b Wood 11

Michael Leask not out 10

Extras: (5lb, 5w) 10

TOTAL: (for 5 wickets) 371

Overs: 50.

Fall of wickets: 1-103, 2-107, 3-200, 4-307, 5-360.

Did not bat: Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Chris Sole.

Bowling: Mark Wood 10-0-71-1, David Willey 10-0-72-0, Adil Rashid 10-0-72-2, Liam Plunkett 10-0-85-2, Moeen Ali 10-0-66-0.

England

Jason Roy c&b Watt 34

Jonny Bairstow c Munsey b Berrington 105

Alex Hales c Evans b Berrington 52

Joe Root run out (Watt) 29

Eoin Morgan c Coetzer b Evans 20

Sam Billings c Coetzer b Watt 12

Moeen Ali c Munsey b Watt 46

David Willey c Cross b Evans 7

Liam Plunkett not out 47

Adil Rashid run out (MacLeod/Leask) 5

Mark Wood lbw b Sharif 1

Extras: (7w) 7

TOTAL: (all out) 365

Overs: 48.5.

Fall of wickets: 1-129, 2-165, 3-220, 4-245, 5-245, 6-263, 7-276, 8-347, 9-362, 10-365.

Bowling: Safyaan Sharif 9.5-0-71-1, Chris Sole 8-0-72-0, Mark Watt 10-0-55-3, Michael Leask 4-0-50-0, Alasdair Evans 8-1-50-2, Richie Berrington 9-0-67-2.

Toss: England.

Umpires: Allan Haggo, Scotland, and Marais Erasmus, South Africa.

TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka.

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.