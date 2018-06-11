|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|42
|18
|.700
|—
|Boston
|44
|22
|.667
|1
|Toronto
|30
|35
|.462
|14½
|Tampa Bay
|29
|35
|.453
|15
|Baltimore
|19
|45
|.297
|25
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|34
|29
|.540
|—
|Detroit
|31
|36
|.463
|5
|Minnesota
|28
|34
|.452
|5½
|Chicago
|22
|41
|.349
|12
|Kansas City
|22
|43
|.338
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|41
|24
|.631
|—
|Houston
|41
|25
|.621
|½
|Los Angeles
|37
|29
|.561
|4½
|Oakland
|33
|32
|.508
|8
|Texas
|27
|40
|.403
|15
___
|Saturday's Games
Toronto 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 2, Minnesota 1
Boston 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 2, Oakland 0
Detroit 4, Cleveland 2, 12 innings
Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 3
Houston 4, Texas 3
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 3
|Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox 5, Boston 2
Toronto 13, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 9, Detroit 2
Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota 7, L.A. Angels 5
Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Boston (Wright 2-0) at Baltimore (Bundy 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-4) at Seattle (LeBlanc 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.