Scott to use local caddie at Shinnecock for US Open

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Six days after Adam Scott qualified for the U.S. Open, he showed up at Shinnecock Hills with a new caddie.

Scott has parted way with David Clark and is using a club caddie he has used before at Shinnecock. Lenny Bummolo was with Scott when he set the course record at Shinnecock Hills with a 63 from the championship tees.

Scott says there's never a good time to split with a caddie, and he had no reservations about turning to Bummolo. He says Bummolo knows the course as well as anyone and there will be a premium on reading the greens this week.

Scott also has reunited with brother-in-law Brad Malone as his swing coach. He says they've been in touch the last few weeks.