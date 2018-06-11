  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/11 05:17
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 7 1 .875
Atlanta 4 3 .571
Washington 5 4 .556
Chicago 3 4 .429
New York 3 4 .429
Indiana 0 8 .000 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 6 2 .750
Phoenix 6 3 .667 ½
Los Angeles 4 2 .667 1
Dallas 4 3 .571
Minnesota 3 6 .333
Las Vegas 1 6 .143

___

Saturday's Games

Connecticut 89, Minnesota 75

Sunday's Games

New York 78, Indiana 75

Chicago at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<