By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/11 04:22
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 42 18 .700
Boston 44 21 .677 ½
Toronto 30 35 .462 14½
Tampa Bay 29 35 .453 15
Baltimore 19 45 .297 25
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 34 29 .540
Detroit 31 36 .463 5
Minnesota 27 34 .443 6
Chicago 21 41 .339 12½
Kansas City 22 43 .338 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 41 24 .631
Houston 41 25 .621 ½
Los Angeles 37 28 .569 4
Oakland 33 32 .508 8
Texas 27 40 .403 15

___

Saturday's Games

Toronto 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, Minnesota 1

Boston 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 2, Oakland 0

Detroit 4, Cleveland 2, 12 innings

Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 3

Houston 4, Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Sunday's Games

Toronto 13, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 9, Detroit 2

Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 4

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston (Wright 2-0) at Baltimore (Bundy 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 2-1) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-4) at Seattle (LeBlanc 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.