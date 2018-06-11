Police in German town say suspect confessed to killing girl

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German police say a 20-year-old asylum-seeker has admitted killing a 14-year-old girl in a case that has stirred debate over Germany's immigration policies.

Police in the town of Wiesbaden said Sunday that Ali Bashar made the admission after he was extradited Saturday from Iraq. Bashar and his family abruptly left a home for asylum applicants in Germany after the girl's slaying.

Police said the body of Susanna Maria Feldman was found buried on the outskirts of the town Wednesday. She had been missing since May 22.

Wiesbaden police say Bashar claimed the girl suffered facial injuries in a fall and he feared she would inform authorities.

Bashar, who arrived in Germany in 2015, repeated his statement in front of a judge, who ordered him held pending investigation.