Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/11 04:24
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 020 103 030—9 14 1
Detroit 001 001 000—2 5 3

Kluber, Tomlin (9) and Perez, Gomes; Lewicki, VerHagen (6), Reininger (8), Farmer (9) and Hicks. W_Kluber 10-2. L_Lewicki 0-2. HRs_Cleveland, Gomes (8). Detroit, Martin (9).

___

Seattle 010 002 200—5 6 0
Tampa Bay 001 200 010—4 9 0

Paxton, Pazos (8), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Eovaldi, Roe (6), Alvarado (7), Romo (8), Stanek (9) and Ramos. W_Paxton 6-1. L_Alvarado 0-3. Sv_Diaz (23). HRs_Seattle, Cruz (13), Seager (12), Zunino (10). Tampa Bay, Cron (15).

___

Baltimore 010 000 200— 3 7 0
Toronto 021 640 00x—13 19 0

Cobb, Araujo (4), Wright Jr. (5), O'Day (8) and Sisco; Estrada, Biagini (7), Mayza (8) and Martin, Maile. W_Estrada 3-6. L_Cobb 2-8. HRs_Baltimore, Schoop (6), Mancini (8). Toronto, Hernandez (10), Granderson (6), Pillar (7), Morales (5).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Diego 010 002 000—3 8 0
Miami 000 000 100—1 2 0

Richard, Yates (8), Hand (9) and Lopez; Urena, E.Hernandez (7), Guerrero (8) and Realmuto. W_Richard 5-6. L_Urena 1-8. Sv_Hand (19). HRs_San Diego, Hosmer (8).