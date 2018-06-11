Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|020
|103
|030—9
|14
|1
|Detroit
|001
|001
|000—2
|5
|3
Kluber, Tomlin (9) and Perez, Gomes; Lewicki, VerHagen (6), Reininger (8), Farmer (9) and Hicks. W_Kluber 10-2. L_Lewicki 0-2. HRs_Cleveland, Gomes (8). Detroit, Martin (9).
___
|Seattle
|010
|002
|200—5
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|001
|200
|010—4
|9
|0
Paxton, Pazos (8), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Eovaldi, Roe (6), Alvarado (7), Romo (8), Stanek (9) and Ramos. W_Paxton 6-1. L_Alvarado 0-3. Sv_Diaz (23). HRs_Seattle, Cruz (13), Seager (12), Zunino (10). Tampa Bay, Cron (15).
___
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|200—
|3
|7
|0
|Toronto
|021
|640
|00x—13
|19
|0
Cobb, Araujo (4), Wright Jr. (5), O'Day (8) and Sisco; Estrada, Biagini (7), Mayza (8) and Martin, Maile. W_Estrada 3-6. L_Cobb 2-8. HRs_Baltimore, Schoop (6), Mancini (8). Toronto, Hernandez (10), Granderson (6), Pillar (7), Morales (5).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|010
|002
|000—3
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|100—1
|2
|0
Richard, Yates (8), Hand (9) and Lopez; Urena, E.Hernandez (7), Guerrero (8) and Realmuto. W_Richard 5-6. L_Urena 1-8. Sv_Hand (19). HRs_San Diego, Hosmer (8).