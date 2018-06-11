French Open glance: Nadal wins record-extending 11th title

PARIS (AP) — A quick look at the French Open:

NADAL WINS AGAIN

Rafael Nadal defeated Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 to win a record-extending 11th title at the French Open. Nadal became the second player in tennis history to win 11 singles titles at any Grand Slam tournament after Margaret Court, who claimed 11 Australian Open titles. Nadal will remain at the top of the ATP rankings ahead of Roger Federer. Nadal and Federer have won the past six Grand Slam tournaments between them.

SUNDAY'S WEATHER

Overcast. High of 79 degrees (26 Celsius)

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Men's final: No. 1 Rafael Nadal beat No. 7 Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

Women's doubles final: No. 6 Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya 6-3, 6-3.

STAT OF THE DAY

17 — Nadal claimed his 17th Grand Slam title, lifting him to within three of Roger Federer's all-time record of 20.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"There is a reason why he won 11 times here. It's definitely one of the best things somebody ever achieved in sport." — Thiem, on Nadal.

___

