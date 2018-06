French Open 2018 Champions

PARIS (AP) — 2018 champions at the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Dominic Thiem (7), Austria, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Nicolas Mahut, France and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (6), France, def. Oliver Marach, Austria and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Women's Singles

Simona Halep (1), Romania, def. Sloane Stephens (10), United States, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Women's Doubles

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (6), Czech Republic, def. Makoto Ninomiya, Japan and Eri Hozumi, Japan, 6-3, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Ivan Dodig, Croatia and Latisha Chan (2), Taiwan, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 10-8.

Juniors Boy's Singles

Chun Hsin Tseng (4), Taiwan, def. Sebastian Baez (1), Argentina, 7-6, 6-2.

Juniors Boy's Doubles

Naoki Tajima, Japan and Ondrej Styler, Czech Republic, def. Chun Hsin Tseng, Taiwan and Ray Ho (5), Taiwan, 6-4, 6-4.

Juniors Girl's Singles

Cori Gauff (16), United States, def. Caty Mcnally, United States, 1-6, 6-3, 7-6.

Juniors Girl's Doubles

Caty McNally, United States and Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Yuki Naito, Japan and Naho Sato (3), Japan, 6-2, 7-5.