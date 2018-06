PARIS (AP) — Results Sunday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles Final

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Dominic Thiem (7), Austria, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

Women's Doubles Final

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (6), Czech Republic, def. Makoto Ninomiya, Japan and Eri Hozumi, Japan, 6-3, 6-3.