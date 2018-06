EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland beat England by six runs in their only ODI at Grange Cricket Club on Sunday.

Scotland 371-5 (Calum MacLeod 140 not out, Kyle Coetzer 58, George Munsey 55; Adil Rashid 2-72) def. England 365 in 48.5 overs (Jonny Bairstow 105, Alex Hales 52, Liam Plunkett 47 not out, Moeen Ali 46; Mark Watt 3-55) by six runs.