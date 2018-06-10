Neymar shines as Brazil beats Austria in World Cup warmup

VIENNA (AP) — Neymar scored a superb second-half goal as Brazil defeated Austria 3-0 in its final warmup game ahead of the World Cup on Sunday.

Set up by Willian in the 63th minute, Neymar wrong-footed Austria defender Aleksandar Dragovic with a quick move and converted through the legs of goalkeeper Heinz Lindner for Brazil's second goal.

Neymar started for the first time since recovering from a foot injury that kept him out for three months. He also scored as a second-half substitute against Croatia a week ago.

Gabriel Jesus gave Brazil the lead after 36 minutes with a slick finish from a tight angle while Philippe Coutinho added a third, 20 minutes from the end.

Brazil plays Switzerland on Sunday in its World Cup opener.