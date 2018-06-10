Officials: Poland done making concessions in dispute with EU

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in Poland say the government is done trying to satisfy European Union concerns about ongoing changes to the country's judicial system.

Jacek Sasin, an aide to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, said Sunday that Poland has "ran out of concessions" and is waiting for the European Commission's next move.

The commission says the changes undermine judicial independence and has opened a procedure to sanction Warsaw. It also made recommendations for improving the situation.

The right-wing government has implemented some of the suggestions, but says others would undermine reforms that are a crucial element of government policy. The commission has found the steps insufficient.

Presidential aide Krzysztof Szczerski insists the overhaul is "restituting justice" and will not be turned back.