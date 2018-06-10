BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Washington
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|New York
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Indiana
|0
|7
|.000
|6½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Phoenix
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Dallas
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Minnesota
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|Las Vegas
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
___
|Saturday's Games
Connecticut 89, Minnesota 75
|Sunday's Games
Indiana at New York, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Las Vegas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<