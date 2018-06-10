|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|42
|18
|.700
|—
|Boston
|44
|21
|.677
|½
|Tampa Bay
|29
|34
|.460
|14½
|Toronto
|29
|35
|.453
|15
|Baltimore
|19
|44
|.302
|24½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|33
|29
|.532
|—
|Detroit
|31
|35
|.470
|4
|Minnesota
|27
|34
|.443
|5½
|Chicago
|21
|41
|.339
|12
|Kansas City
|22
|43
|.338
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Houston
|41
|25
|.621
|—
|Los Angeles
|37
|28
|.569
|3½
|Oakland
|33
|32
|.508
|7½
|Texas
|27
|40
|.403
|14½
___
|Saturday's Games
Toronto 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 2, Minnesota 1
Boston 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 2, Oakland 0
Detroit 4, Cleveland 2, 12 innings
Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 3
Houston 4, Texas 3
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 3
|Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Boston (Wright 2-0) at Baltimore (Bundy 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 2-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-4) at Seattle (LeBlanc 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.