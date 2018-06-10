Vietnamese protest amid fear of Chinese investment in special economic zones

Hundreds of Vietnamese have taken to the streets in different parts of the country to demonstrate against a government proposal to grant companies lengthy land leases.



A draft law would allow foreign investors to lease land in special economic zones for up to 99 years. Although the proposed legislation does not identify any country, many in Vietnam fear that these economic zones could be dominated by Chinese firms.

"The bill is designed to give a strong boost to the development of three special administrative and economic units, including Van Don in Quang Ninh province, Bac Van Phong in Khanh Hoa province and Phu Quoc in Kein Giang province, and room for institutional experiments," the government said.

In response to the criticism over the bill, the government said on Saturday it would ask parliament to delay a decision on the draft law until the end of the year.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also assured that the lease term would be reduced.

Anger against China

The announcement, however, failed to pacify the demonstrators, who clashed with police on Saturday.

"No leasing land to China even for one day," chanted protesters in Hanoi and the economic hub Ho Chi Minh City.

Ties between Vietnam and China have deteriorated as a result of an ongoing conflict over South China Sea islands, which both countries claim.

There have been protests against Chinese companies in Vietnam in the past, but public demonstrations are rare in the one-party state.

