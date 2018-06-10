North Korea's Kim Jong Un arrives in Singapore for historic summit

The North Korean leader shook hands with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan shortly after arriving at Singapore's Chagi airport. US President Donald Trump is set to arrive in the city-state later on Sunday.

Balakrishnan posted a picture of himself shaking hands with Kim on Twitter.

Singaporean media reported that he had arrived at 2.38 p.m. local time (0738 UTC) on Sunday.

Kim and his delegation arrived aboard an Air China 747, according to Singapore's Straits Times. Trump was headed to the meeting aboard Air Force One after a dramatic departure from the G7 summit in Canada.

A large limousine with tinted windows and a Korea flag was later seen leaving the airport.

According to the tracking website Flightrader24, Kim's plane took off from Pyongyang in the morning and was headed for Beijing when it changed its flight number and route, heading south to Singapore.

'One-time shot' at historic summit

The two men are set to meet for a historic summit on Tuesday where they will focus on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for the easing of both economic and diplomatic sanctions.

The meeting comes after a flurry of diplomatic activity on the Korean Peninsula this year, with hopes high that an understanding might be reached with Pyongyang over its nuclear program. Any deal would likely depend on North Korea's willingness to open its facilities for inspection.

Read more: Is Trump's Korea policy calculated chaos?

Trump has signaled that the meeting might serve to help "forge a good relationship" that would eventually lead to a deal further down the road. However, on his way to Singapore, the US president described the event as a "one-time shot."

Authorities have imposed tight security around the venue of the summit on Singapore's Sentosa Island , where the two leaders are set to meet at a coastal luxury hotel.

rc/amp (dpa, AP, Reuters, AFP)

