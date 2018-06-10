Libyan coast guard intercepts 150 migrants in Mediterranean

CAIRO (AP) — Libya's coast guard has intercepted more than 150 migrants, including women and children, in the Mediterranean Sea.

It says two boats were stopped Saturday off the coast of the western Zuwara district and the capital, Tripoli. It says the boats were carrying 152 migrants, including 19 women and three children.

The migrants, who were from African and Arab countries, were taken a naval base in Tripoli.

Libya was plunged into chaos following a 2011 uprising and is now split between rival governments in the east and west, each backed by an array of militias.

The chaos has made it a popular route to Europe for migrants fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East.

Libya has worked to stem the flow of migrants, with European assistance.