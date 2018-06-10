TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID has best fuel economy: Taiwan’s Bureau of Energy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—According to the latest fuel efficiency ranking compiled by Taiwan’s Bureau of Energy (BOE), the TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID 1,798 cc CVT 5D imported by HOTAI motor has the best performance with a fuel economy of 26.7 km/l in the passenger car category

During high fluctuation of fuel prices, the vehicle's fuel efficiency is one of the major concerns when purchasing vehicles. To provide the public with vehicle purchase reference, the BOE has collected the fuel economy tests information for vehicles in compliance with related standards and being sold in 2017. Their rankings were listed and could be downloaded through the website of the BOE.

According to the BOE ranking, in the SUV and Truck category, the Ford KUGA TDCI TURBO C520-7T 1,997 cc A6 5D diesel SUV has the best performance with a fuel economy of 17.8 km/l diesel. As for the motorcycle category, the HONDA MSX125SF 125 cc M4 imported by TAOLING company has the best performance with a fuel economy of 83.4 km/l gasoline.

The BOE emphasized that the above announced fuel economy values for different vehicle types and brands were being tested under specific conditions in a laboratory. When people driving on real roads, the influence of climate and road surface conditions, traffic jam, usage of AC and driving behavior all would cause the real road fuel economy values to be inconsistent with the listed values in the fuel economy guide, the agency said.

In order to accomplish fuel saving and CO2 reduction, in addition to purchase fuel efficient vehicles cautiously, it is also important to have correct driving behavior and perform vehicle repairs and maintenance periodically; practices such as reducing vehicle's unnecessary loadings, smooth acceleration and deceleration, avoiding aggressive driving and slam the brake abruptly, keeping proper tire pressure, avoiding idling during long period of stop and waiting conditions are all included in the energy saving driving behaviors, the agency added.

Excellent fuel-efficient vehicles in the category of passenger car compiled by the BOE

Excellent fuel-efficient motorcycles compiled by the BOE