Taichung to construct park ahead of Flora Expo 

Taichung announces plan for 'Flower Feast' park with flora, fauna from around the island

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/10 17:20

Plans for Taichung's 'Feast of Flowers' Park are underway. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In preparation for the 2018 Taichung World Flora Exposition this Nov., the Taichung City Government announced today plans for the Houli Forest Park.

The park will feature Taiwan flora and fauna from around the island, providing visitors the chance to experience the biodiversity of a mountaintop and a coastal plain in the same trip, announced the Taichung City Gov.

The park will be organized according to the natural elevation of the plants, from the closest to sea level in the west up to fauna from 3,000 meters above sea level in the east (9,800 feet).

Coastal plants like soft rush, reeds, and German bamboo will greet guests in the very west of the park, followed by plants found 500 meters above sea level, like Chinese fountain grass, and then on to the Mountain wampi, Formosan maples, and ferns of 1,000 meters. Next up are the oaks, Ali Shan chrysanthemums, rhododendron, Formosan cypress, and cedars indigenous to 1,500 to 2,000 meters above sea level. In the far east of the park will be the Taiwan red pine, Japanese white pine, dragon spruce, and Yushan cane from 2,500 to 3,000 meters.

The project is expected to be completed before the opening of the Expo Nov. 3.
