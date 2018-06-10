  1. Home
Taiwanese ink wash artist to hold solo exhibition in Kaohsiung  

The exhibition will include around 20 ink wash pieces with a modern twist  

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/10 16:57

Tsao Tien-yun at her exhibition in Kaohsiung (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese artist Tsao Tien-yun (曹天韻) will showcase her art in a solo exhibition at the Howard Plaza Hotel (福華大飯店) in Kaohsiung (高雄) until July 6, reported CNA.

Tsao, a lover of nature mixes traditional ink wash techniques with emotive representations of nature.

Around 20 pieces will be on display, with vivid colors and birds being prominent features of her work.

Tsao told CNA her art combines traditional methods with an innovative style according to her feeling and impression.

Tsao comes from a family of artists and is a life-long student of art and calligraphy.

Ink wash is a 1,500 year old East Asian art form that uses shading and tones to create images. Ink wash is traditionally performed in grayscale.
