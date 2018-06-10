40% of Taiwan's new college graduates willing to work overseas: poll

Taipei, June 10 (CNA) Nearly 40 percent of recent college or university graduates are willing to work abroad, with China, which has unveiled 31 measures to attract Taiwanese talent, being the most popular destination, according to a poll released Sunday by the 1111 Job Bank.

The poll conducted between May 24 and June 7 among 1,138 people who graduated from universities or colleges this school year found that 38 percent of the respondents said they would be interested in working overseas, mainly because of higher pay levels, obtaining international experience and building a network of contacts abroad.

The expected salary of those interested in working overseas is NT$57,445 (US$1,928) on average, about 1.76 times the expected average of NT$31,103 among those interested in working at home.

1111 Job Bank Deputy General Manager Daniel Lee said the high percentage of new graduates willing to work abroad is mainly related to Taiwan's relatively low salary levels.

The most popular destination for those wanting to work overseas was China, cited by 62.53 percent of the respondents, followed by North America (48.95 percent), Japan (44.03 percent), Singapore (34.19 percent) and New Zealand/Australia (15.22 percent).

Lee attributed China's emergence as the most popular destination to the shared language and culture between Taiwan and China and the 31 incentive measures unveiled by China earlier this year.