2580 people took to waves during sea swim in Northern Taiwan

The open water event drew participants from 13 counties and cities  

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/10 16:07

Swimmers during the event. (Keelung City Government)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – 2580 people participated in the 11th annual Keelung Waimushan sea swim (基隆外木山海上長泳) in Keelung City (基隆市) today, reported CNA.

The down stream event saw participants swim in the water that won the "most charming water" award from the Sports Department of the Ministry of Education in 2015.  

The event had participants from all over Taiwan. Residents from 13 counties and cities were counted by the Keelung City Government (基隆市政府).

The oldest swimmer was 83 years old and the youngest was 10.

The 3,200 m route started from Waimushan fishing port (外木山漁港) and ended in Dawulun fishing port (大武崙漁港).

Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) took part in the event and completed his swim in 40 minutes. He told CNA that it was an enjoyable swim with beautiful scenery.

Lin enjoyed swimming with dozens of schools of fish and was particularly impressed with the mountainous backdrop.
Keelung City
Sea swim
Waimushan

