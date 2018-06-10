Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement Market| Key Insights and Forecasts| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 10, 2018--Market research firm has announced the release of their latest report on the global transcatheter mitral valve replacement market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The new report will follow up on Technavio’s previous research on the transcatheter mitral valve replacement market and present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment.

The upgraded research report on the is an integral part of Technavio’s cardiovascular devices portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the cardiovascular devices market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include intragastric balloon, peripherally inserted central catheter, catheter stabilization device, embolic protection devices, and flow diversion aneurysm treatment.

Global transcatheter mitral valve replacement market: An overview of the market

Technavio’s previous report on the global transcatheter mitral valve replacement market projected that the Americas showed the highest potential in 2015 with a market share of nearly 49% when compared to APAC and EMEA. In the Americas, the market grew rapidly owing to the increasing incidences of mitral valve disorders. Moreover, the advances in technology and implementation of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement procedures led to the growth of this market.

A senior research analyst at Technavio stated, “The market for transcatheter mitral valve replacement will have a positive outlook owing to the increasing prevalence of mitral regurgitation. In 2009, research studies estimated that over 176 million people globally were suffering from mitral regurgitation. Along with age, the heart muscles lose their elasticity and their ability to respond to different pressure rates. This makes most individuals aged 60 or above vulnerable to heart disorders such as mitral regurgitation. Moreover, the rapidly increasing older population is driving the market as aging increases the chances of developing cardiovascular disorders including mitral regurgitation.”

Technavio’s new report on the global transcatheter mitral valve replacement market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions. The report is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Global transcatheter mitral valve replacement market: Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022 Top factors driving the market growth Emerging trends in the market Factors influencing market shares

