Pay a visit to Taipei’s Datun Borough for a leisurely walk and astounding nightscape

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Want to get away from the heatwaves and urban jungle? Why not visit the community used to be called the“Pineapple Mansion” community in Beitou District, Taipei for its production of pineapples during the Qing Dynasty.

Located in Datun Boroug (大屯里) in the foothill of Zhongzheng Mountain, the community has been transformed into a tourist destination boasting cherry blossoms, pineapple, and a rural field by the staff of Taipei’s Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO).

According to the agency, the notable traits of the area include a pineapple-shaped pavilion, cherry blossom pedestrian walkway, walkway by the creek, and the “four season” long covered corridor (四季長廊) near Wu Ancestral Hall (吳氏宗祠), which is a fabulous location to take in breathtaking views of the Taipei Basin and Guandu Plains.

When night falls and lights in the city down below are turned on, the views become fabulously intoxicating nightscapes. It’s a really cool place to go during on a hot summer night.

GEO Slope Conservation Section chief Chen Jian-fan (陳建帆) said that the community is known for its spring cherry blossoms, nighttime city skyline, riverside ecosystem, and historical community, as well as the hot springs nearby. The pineapple-shaped pavilion and the adjacent plaza are known local landmarks. The creek under the bridge has undergone conservation efforts over the years, restoring the ecosystem of the surrounding, he added.



Furthermore, planning a visit to the area during the months of June and July will give visitors and opportunity to try out fresh bamboo shoots,the agency said, adding that the cool and delicious entrée is sure to bring you coolness on a hot summer day. The public are recommended to take public transportation, or go up the mountain via Baigong Shanzhuang Trail (白宮山莊步道) or Shang Qing Gong Trail (上清宮步道), the agency said.

Directions:

Take the MRT to MRT Beitou Station and transfer to bus 218. Disembark at “Fuxing Middle School” stop and walk to Lane 152 of Fuxing Third Road.

Take the MRT to MRT Beitou Station and transfer to bus S9. Disembark at “Baigong Villa” stop and walk to Lane 152 of Fuxing Third Road.

Take the MRT to MRT Xinbeitou Station and transfer to any of the following buses: 216, 223, or 266. Disembark at “Fuxing Middle School” stop and walk to Lane 152 of Fuxing Third Road.

(photo courtesy of the GEO)

(photo courtesy of the GEO)

(photo courtesy of the GEO)

The “four season” long covered corridor (四季長廊) (photo courtesy of the GEO)

(photo courtesy of the GEO)

(photo courtesy of the GEO)

(photo courtesy of the GEO)