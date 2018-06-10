Portland, Sporting KC come up big in goal in scoreless match

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Goalkeepers Jeff Attinella of Portland and Tim Melia of Sporting KC each made four saves, and the two teams played to a scoreless tie on Saturday night.

Sporting KC (8-2-5) and Portland (6-3-4) entered the match not having lost since April. The Timbers are unbeaten in their last seven games and Kansas City now has gone six games without defeat.

An outstretched Attinella made a fingertip save against Graham Zusi from the right side of the box, while Melia made a last-second save off a header by Fanendo Adi.

Both teams had chances to score. Kansas City's Daniel Salloi missed the mark at the 40th minute when his shot caromed off the crossbar from the right side of the box. Near the 82nd minute, Portland's Sebastian Blanco rifled a shot from the left side of the box that sailed over the crossbar.