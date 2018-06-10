All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 9 3 3 30 31 19 New York City FC 8 3 4 28 30 20 Columbus 7 3 6 27 22 14 New York 7 4 2 23 28 15 New England 6 4 5 23 25 21 Orlando City 6 7 1 19 24 28 Chicago 5 7 3 18 21 26 Philadelphia 5 7 3 18 16 21 Toronto FC 4 7 2 14 19 23 Montreal 4 11 0 12 15 31 D.C. United 2 6 3 9 15 20 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 8 2 5 29 28 14 FC Dallas 8 1 5 29 24 14 Los Angeles FC 7 4 3 24 29 24 Vancouver 6 5 5 23 26 30 Real Salt Lake 7 7 1 22 19 29 Portland 6 3 4 22 20 18 Houston 6 5 3 21 29 21 LA Galaxy 6 7 2 20 22 23 Minnesota United 5 8 1 16 17 26 Seattle 3 7 2 11 9 15 San Jose 2 9 3 9 22 29 Colorado 2 9 2 8 14 24

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, June 8

Toronto FC 2, Philadelphia 0

Saturday, June 9

Atlanta United FC 1, New York City FC 1, tie

New York 1, Columbus 1, tie

Vancouver 5, Orlando City 2

FC Dallas 2, Montreal 0

New England 1, Chicago 1, tie

Houston 2, Colorado 0

Seattle 2, D.C. United 1

LA Galaxy 3, Real Salt Lake 0

Los Angeles FC 4, San Jose 3

Sporting Kansas City 0, Portland 0, tie

Wednesday, June 13

Atlanta United FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Seattle at New York, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

New England at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.