Measles vaccines available in Taiwan again starting June 11

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese Centers for Disease Control announced today that 150,000 doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine will become available in Taiwan starting tomorrow (June 11).

The Disease Center recommends anyone traveling this summer to Southeast Asia, Europe, or any countries with recent measles outbreaks to get a measles vaccine.

Following the Okinawa measles outbreak in May, a surge of Taiwanese sought out the MMR vaccine, even though recipients had to pay out of pocket, and over 10,000 doses were administered in just three days. The Disease Center sought emergency supplies of the vaccine from abroad, according to CNA.

Hospitals will begin to reinstate health insurance coverage of the vaccine.

The Co-director of the Disease Center Lo I-chun (羅一鈞) recommends that all nationals preparing to travel or live abroad, as well as any non-Taiwanese who frequently travel or work near these infected areas, to receive the vaccine.

Neighboring infected countries include India, Indonesia, the Philippines, China, and Thailand. The most serious measles cases in Europe can be found in France, Greece, the Republic of Serbia, and Ukraine, as well as Romania, Italy, and England. These countries as well as Kazakhstan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria are listed as measles watch countries by the Disease Center.